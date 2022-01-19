Allu Arjun Pens Note For Varun Tej On Birthday: 'Proud Of Whom You've Become'

Konidela Varun Tej best known by his stage name Varun Tej celebrated his 32nd birthday on January 19 and received several wishes from the industry. The actor also received a special birthday wish from his cousin brother, Allu Arjun. The Pushpa actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Varun as he penned down a sweet note and wrote that he was 'proud' of what Varun had achieved.

Allu Arjun pens birthday note for Varun Tej

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram on Wednesday and shared a photo with his cousin Varun Tej to mark his 32nd birthday. As he shared he photo Allu wrote, "Very proud of who you have become and more to come in the coming years. Many many happy returns of the day and have a wonderful year ahead." Varun reposted the post on his Instagram and story and thanked his brother as he wrote, "Thanks bunny anna."

Varun Tej is the son of Nagendra Babu and is the nephew of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej & Vaisshnav Tej are his cousins.

Varun's father Nagendra Babu also known as Naga Babu shared several photos of the actor from his childhood days and wished him. Sharing the photos he wrote, "For Any Parent... The Sense of completeness comes in the form of a child-like You... You give us that fulfilling feeling that no words can ever describe. Thanks for choosing us as parents & Making our lives more Beautiful ... Happy birthday dear @IAmVarunTej."

Varun Tej made his debut in the film industry with his father's movie Hands Up! when he was just ten years old. He later made his adult debut alongside Pooja Hegde in the movie Mukunda. He will next be seen playing the role of a boxer on the sports drama film Ghani alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra. After being postponed multiple times owing to the COVID pandemic, the film is scheduled to release on March 18, 2022.

He will also be seen in the comedy F3, which is a standalone sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration and also the second film in the Fun and Frustration series. The movie also stars Venkatesh, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada who reprise their roles from the previous film. The movie is scheduled to release on April 28, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@varunkonidela7