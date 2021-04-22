Allu Arjun Pens Note On 5 Years Of 'Sarrainodu'; Calls It A 'landmark Film' Of His Career

Allu Arjun took to Instagram in order to celebrate the 5 years of Sarrainodu, the film that saw him essay the character of an ex-military man who brings law-breaking individuals to justice after they have escaped punishment from the law. Calling it a "landmark film", as one will soon see, the actor has expressed his gratitude towards the director of the presentation, namely Boyapati Srinu. The gratitude-filled post comes with a Behind-The-Scenes photograph of Allu Arjun as the character along with other cast and crew members of the film. All of them could be seen sharing a moment of levity with each other.

Allu Arjun celebrates 5 years of Sarrainodu:

Allu Arjun, who is a very well-known name in the South, has a following of over 11 million people on Instagram. Ever so often, he would post about his projects or the people who are close to him. Read on for a sneak peek into Allu Arjun's Instagram.

About Allu Arjun's latest film:

As far as Allu Arjun's latest projects are concerned, his upcoming film, Pushpa is believed to be a film based on the red sandalwood smuggling practice of India. Pushpa cast list, as per IMDb, in addition to Allu Arjun, includes the likes of Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagapathi Babu, Suneel and Rajsekhar Aningi, amongst others. The director and writer of Allu Arjun's new movie is Sukumar, who has previously helmed critically-acclaimed projects like Rangasthalam, 1: Nenokkadine, and Arya, amongst others.

Pushpa Teaser trailer:

As far as the members of Pushpa's crew are concerned, Devi Sri Prasad will reportedly serve as a music director on the same. The the cinematography and the editing of the film will be taken care of by Miroslaw Brozek and Karthika Srinivas respectively. More details regarding Pushpa will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Last time around, he was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. One of the songs from the film, namely Butta Bumma, has become an instant viral hit since its release. The film, which has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix. More details regarding his upcoming film will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.