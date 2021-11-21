Allu Arjun Posts Adorable Pic With Daughter Arha; Wishes His 'chinna Baby' On Birthday

South star Allu Arjun has always called himself a proud father of his two children, son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of one of his most-awaited films Pushpa, is currently in a celebratory mood as his baby daughter just grew up a year older. On Allu Arha birthday, the actor recently shared an adorable photo with his daughter and also penned a heartfelt note for her.

Taking to his Twitter handle, South actor Allu Arjun recently shared an adorable selfie with his daughter Allu Arha. In the picture, the style star was seen twinning in black with his daughter as they shared smiles. Sharing the selfie, the actor penned a heartwarming note for his daughter and also addressed her as his Princess. The actor wrote, "Happy Birthday My Lil Princes. I love sooo muchhh na chinna baby . May this year be filled with lots n lots of Colouring, Drawing & Travelling[sic]." The Race Gurrum actor's fans showered him and Arha with love and sent their blessings on her special day. It also did not take them much time to make Allu Arha trend on Twitter.

Happy Birthday My Lil Princes. I love sooo muchhh na chinna baby 💖. May this year be filled with lots n lots of Colouring , Drawing & Travelling 😘 #AlluArha pic.twitter.com/VywsciwA8k — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 21, 2021

Allu Arha's achievements in chess

Allu Arha's achievements at an early age are surely commendable. The little girl is not only an ace chess player but also a trainer and therefore celebrated her birthday in a special way. The five-year-old recently got listed in Noble World Records as she became the world's youngest chess trainer. Allu Arjun's wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, recently took to her Instagram handle to share her toddler's achievement on her birthday. Sneha posted a reel featuring Arha solving multiple chess puzzles. The video also had a huge banner that read, "Allu Arha, world's youngest chess trainer." The banner also revealed Allu Arha has trained 50 students in chess and has also solved 30 puzzles simultaneously.

Allu Arha's acting debut

Apart from chess, Allu Arha is also set to make her acting debut with the upcoming film Shakuntalam. The film will star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Arha reportedly has a significant role. The five-year-old will appear in the role of Prince Bharata in the upcoming Gunasekhar's directorial.

(Image: Twitter/@alluarjun)