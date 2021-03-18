Allu Arjun Posts Adorable Picture To Wish Sushanth On His Birthday; Check It Out

Telugu actor Sushanth Anumolu celebrates his birthday on March 18. Sushanth is the grandson of the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao and the nephew of veteran actor and superstar Nagarjuna. As the actor turned a year older, he has been receiving a plethora of wishes from his fans, friends and family members. Among those is fellow Telugu star and cousin Allu Arjun, who took to his Instagram stories to wish the actor on his birthday. Allu and Sushanth recently shared the screen space for the first time in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Allu Arjun wishes "brother" Sushanth

On Sushanth's birthday, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram stories to post an adorable picture of the duo. In the picture, we can see Allu Arjun looking dashing in an all-black outfit while birthday boy Sushanth is looking handsome in a traditional white ensemble. The photo seems to be clicked during a festival or a wedding as there are a lot of lights in the background. Along with the picture, Allu Arjun wrote, "Many happy returns of the day to my brother."

A few days ago, Allu Arjun, Sushanth and their cousins were spotted having a blast at Sarath Chandra's birthday bash. Arjun and Sushanth's photos went viral on the internet.

Allu Arjun and Sushanth's movies and other projects

On the work front, Sushanth is all set for the release of his upcoming action thriller movie Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu alongside actor Meenakshi Chaudhary. According to the teaser of the film, Sushanth will be playing the role of a corporate employee who has a loving wife and has an extra marital affair. One day Sushanth's character accidentally parks his bike in a no parking zone and a political rally goes haywire because of it. The political members resort to destroying the bike which leads to a fight between Sushanth and the members.

Talking about Allu Arjun, he is currently shooting for one of his most anticipated film Pushpa alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The makers of the film have hinted that the first teaser of the movie will be released on Allu Arjun's birthday that is on April 8. The first two schedules of Pushpa has been completed and Allu Arjun will be kickstarting the third schedule of the movie soon. He also has Koratala Siva's untitled movie in the pipeline.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.