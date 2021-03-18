Allu Arjun Praises 'Chaavu Kaburu Challaga' Cast Kartikeya Gummakonda & Lavanya Tripathi

Upcoming Telugu romantic drama film Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is one of the highly anticipated films of the year, starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi. The makers of the movie had recently organised a grand pre-release event for the movie. This event was also attended by Allu Arjun who was all praise for the Kartikeya and Lavanya.

Allu Arjun praises Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi

In his heartfelt speech, Allu Arjun described Kartikeya as a genuine soul and also gave his best wishes to him on his forthcoming ventures. Speaking about Lavanya he called her to be the 'lucky mascot' of Geetha Arts, the production house of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga. This pre-release event of the movie has excited moviegoers more and are waiting for the film to hit theatres.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga release date, cast and other details

Kartikeya and Lavanaya essay the lead characters in this film. Other cast members include Aamani, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyyengar, Rajitha, Achanta Mahesh, Bhadram and Prabhu. The movie is helmed by Peggalapati Koushik and produced byBunny Vasu and Allu Aravind under GA2 Pictures. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga release date is announced as March 19, 2021.

The trailer of the film was dropped o March 5 and garnered over 6.1 m million views on YouTube. The trailer sees Kartijeya's character Basthi Balaraju, falling in love with Lavanya's character Mallika, a widowed nurse. He tries to woo her by sending her flowers and also singing songs for her. But Mallika is not interested in her and repeatedly calls Basthi an 'idiot'. Kartikeya's goofy character and Lavanya's strict one make an unusual pair but the chemistry between them is unmissable.

Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi's other works

Gummakonda shot to fame post his performance in the 2019 romantic action thriller RX 100. He has a packed 2021 as he has several releases lined up for the year. He is also going to star in Vallimai, an action thriller starring Tamil superstar Thala Ajith. Lavanya Tripathi made her acting debut with the 2012 film Andala Rakshasi. Her other notable movies are Soggade Chinni Nayana, Srirastu Subhamastu, Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi. She also has starred in the Hindi television serials Pyaar Ka Bandhan and Get Gorgeous.

Image courtesy- @alluarjunonline and Screengrab from the trailer