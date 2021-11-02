Allu Arjun Praises SS Rajamouli For 'power Pack' Teaser Of RRR; Lauds Other Actors

The most-anticipated film RRR's teaser took the internet by storm. The makers of this SS Rajamouli's directorial dropped the most-awaited first look on November 1, 2021. Soon after its release, the teaser began trending on social media. While fans were amazed to watch the action-packed clip, South star Allu Arjun hailed SS Rajamouli for the "mind-blowing" glimpse of the film. He also asked his fans to watch the teaser.

RRR's latest teaser caught the attention of South star Allu Arjun. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the actor lauded SS Rajamouli for the intriguing teaser and called him the pride of Indian cinema. Sharing the YouTube link of the trailer, Allu Arjun wrote, 'What a mind-blowing glimpse of RRR. @ssrajamouli garu you are the pride of Indian Cinema.'

He further praised Ram Charan and Jr NTR for their power-pack show and wrote, 'My brother @AlwaysRamCharan & my Bava @tarak9999 Power Pack show.' The Pushpa actor also sent warm wishes to Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt and wrote, 'Congratulations to @ajaydevgn garu, dear @aliaa08 and the entire cast & Crew. Watch it now.' SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya reacted to Allu Arjun's tweet and wrote, 'Thank you so much Anna!'

What a mind blowing glimpse of #RRR . @ssrajamouli garu you the pride of Indian Cinema . My brother @AlwaysRamCharan & my Bava @tarak9999 Power Pack show . Congratulations to @ajaydevgn garu , dear @aliaa08 and the entire cast & Crew . Watch it now 🖤 https://t.co/RPH8dVyo2t — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 1, 2021

Allu Arjun is not the only one who was thrilled with the first look of the film. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also amazed by watching the teaser. The Family Man 2 actor went on to write, 'Good Lord!' as she reshared the snippet posted by Ram Charan.

RRR teaser

Despite facing several delays regarding its schedule and release, the makers of RRR kept their fans engrossed with continuous updates. They regularly shared news about the film's scheduling, released individual intros, posters and announcements. After much anticipation, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film.

The 45-seconds clip features intense action scenes, fights, explosions and promising acting by the film's stars. In the beginning, blood pouring down Jr NTR's face can be seen. It then gives a glimpse of Ram Charan in a fierce police avatar. The snippet then focused on Ajay Devgn battling against the British. Visuals of people in a huge desert-like setting are followed by some high-octane action sequences. It also featured gorgeous looking Alia Bhatt in a green saree and curly hair. The film is all set to release on 7 January, 2022.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@rrrmovie