Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana Make Grand Entry At ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ Event

Last Updated: 16th December, 2021 17:01 IST

The star obliged his fans with pictures at the press event. The latest movie follows the story of a truck driver who smuggles red sandalwood in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh.

Allu Arjun looked dapper in all-black attire, with matching shoes and a pair of shades amping up his look.

The Sukumar directorial 'Pushpa' is set to release in two parts, with the first one coming out tomorrow, December 17.

Rashmka Mandanna looked gorgeous in an emerald green lehenga with sequin detailing. She also flaunted her moves on a dance number.

The duo was seen along with the film's makers as they entertained questions from media.

Ahead of 'Pushpa: The Rise' release, the film's leading duo Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna attended a press meet as a part of the promotional campaigns.

