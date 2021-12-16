Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana Make Grand Entry At ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ Event

Quick links:
Ahead of 'Pushpa: The Rise' release, the film's leading duo Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna attended a press meet as a part of the promotional campaigns.
Rashmka Mandanna looked gorgeous in an emerald green lehenga with sequin detailing. She also flaunted her moves on a dance number.
The Sukumar directorial 'Pushpa' is set to release in two parts, with the first one coming out tomorrow, December 17.
Allu Arjun looked dapper in all-black attire, with matching shoes and a pair of shades amping up his look.
