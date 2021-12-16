Last Updated:

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana Make Grand Entry At ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ Event

As the release date of 'Pushpa The Rise' inches closer, leading duo Allu Arjun and Rashmka Mandanna attended the film's promotional event. See pics here

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Pushpa: The Rise
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ahead of 'Pushpa: The Rise' release, the film's leading duo Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna attended a press meet as a part of the promotional campaigns. 

Pushpa: The Rise
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The duo was seen along with the film's makers as they entertained questions from media.

Pushpa: The Rise
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rashmka Mandanna looked gorgeous in an emerald green lehenga with sequin detailing. She also flaunted her moves on a dance number. 

Pushpa: The Rise
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Sukumar directorial 'Pushpa' is set to release in two parts, with the first one coming out tomorrow, December 17. 

Pushpa: The Rise
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Allu Arjun looked dapper in all-black attire, with matching shoes and a pair of shades amping up his look. 

Pushpa: The Rise
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The star obliged his fans with pictures at the press event. The latest movie follows the story of a truck driver who smuggles red sandalwood in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. 

Tags: Pushpa The Rise, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana
