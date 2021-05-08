Allu Arjun Re-visits Blockbuster 'Arya' As Film Completes 17 Years

Tollywood star Allu Arjun recently took to social media to remember his breakthrough film, Arya as it turned seventeen on Friday. He posted a story on his Instagram as he was watching the film after a gap of thirteen years. He also posted a series of notes highlighting why the film is super special for him as he believes it changed his course as an actor. Allu Arjun also expressed his gratitude towards the fans for being extremely loving and supportive over the years.

Allu Arjun re-watches Arya movie

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun’s film Arya recently turned 17 and fans could not stop talking about how amazing the film has been. The actor celebrated the special occasion by re-watching the film after close to 13 years. He uploaded an Instagram story where the popular song, Feel My Love, can be seen playing on the console. The leading lady of the film, Anu Mehta can also be spotted in the short recording while Allu Arjun has specified in the caption that he is watching the film after a long break.

Allu Arjun also put up a note on his Instagram feed, expressing how grateful he is, for the love that he received around the release of Arya. He mentioned that the 2004 film changed the lives and careers of multiple people who were associated with the film. He specifically mentioned the director of the film, Sukumar Garu, and the producer, Raju Garu, as he believes that the film changed their lives forever. He also tagged celebrated artists like Devi Sri Prasad, Rathnavelu Garu, and Bunny Vasu, who worked hard to make the film a huge success. Allu Arjun also wrote that the team is extremely thankful for the film Arya and its success. They wish to cherish it forever as the greatest milestone of their lives. Have a look at the post on Allu Arjun’s Instagram here.

Allu Arjun and his family had tested positive for COVID 19 a few days back and the actor has been in the recovery stage lately. He had previously informed his fans that he has been showing mild symptoms but the recovery process has been smooth. He asked his fans not to worry about him and also thanked them for the endless love they sent his way.

