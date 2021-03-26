Allu Arjun Receives Gift With Goodies Of Movie 'Aranya' From Friend Rana Daggubati

Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubati have known each other since school and have been good friends for several years now. Allu received a gift sent by Rana and he shared the picture on his Instagram. He also wrote about Rana Daggubati's Aranya. Take a look at Allu Arjun's gift sent by Rana.

Allu Arjun received a gift from Rana Daggubati

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram story to share a picture of a gift sent by Rana. Rana sent a few goodies from the merchandise of his film Aranya. Arjun wished him luck for his film Aranya. He also mentioned that he was excited to watch Rana Daggubati's Aranya and he wants to see what role that actor is playing. Take a look at his gift here.

Image source: Allu Arjun's Instagram

More about Rana Daggubati's Aranya

Aranya release date was scheduled to be today, March 26, 2021. The film is also titled Kaadan and it is a Telugu language drama film. The film is written by Prabhu Solomon and stars actors like Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. The film is simultaneously shot in Tamil called Kaadan and in Hindi titled Haathi Mere Saathi. Rana will be seen playing the role of Bandev, a man living in a forest with elephants. Aranya movie review is extremely mixed, while some said the film was great, others said the film could have more scope. Take a look at the trailer of the film here.

A sneak peek into Allu Arjun's Instagram

Arjun shared a picture with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy. The picture is clicked at a historical monument. He and his wife wore matching outfits. He wore a white t-shirt and white pants while his wife wore a white flowy dress. He also shared a collage of two black and white pictures. The pictures were clicked at the Taj Mahal in Agra. In the photos, the two are seen giving each other a peck on their cheeks. Arjun wrote, "10 years of a rollercoaster ride." He also shared a picture where the couple became all touristy and clicked picture in front of the Taj Mahal celebrating 10 years of their wedding. Take a look at Arjun's latest pictures with his wife.

Promo image source: Allu Arjun/ Rana Daggubati's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.