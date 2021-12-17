Allu Arjun Receives Handmade Card From Son Ayaan As 'Pushpa' Releases; See Pic

The wait is over as Actor Allu Arjun's much-awaited Pan India film, Puspa: The Rise Part 1 is out in cinemas today and so far is receiving a good response from fans. The action-packed thriller film starring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in lead roles, helmed by Sukumar has created a lot of buzz on social media platforms before its release.

Recently, the Lucky The Racer actor took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of his Son's drawing wishing him good luck for the movie. Take a look at Ayaan's sweet gesture for "Papa Allu":

In the post, we can see Allu Arjun's son's handmade surprise card for his father. Captioning the picture with a heartfelt note, Allu wrote: "Thank you soo much my Chinni babu … I love u my Ayaan.. you made my morning even more special with this card ".

The drawing had the picture of a man with an axe that portrays Allu's character from the film. Ayaan further pens a note on the card " All the best icon star-Allu Arjun" along with the release date of Puspa in it. Fans too flooded the comments section with heart-eyed emojis.

Allu Arjun's bond with his kids

Actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy have been among one of the most loved couples of Tollywood. They are blessed with two kids Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan. The actor keeps treating his fans with their adorable pictures on his social media which clearly shows how close Allu is to his kids. Recently, his kids were also spotted attending the pre-release event of Puspa.

Puspa: The Rise Part 1 released

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starer Puspa has released theatrically today. So far, the movie is receiving a good response from the fans and the audience is loving Allu's stunning look in the film. The film has some flawless action-packed drama content with Allu in full action, and Rashmika Mandanna in a different and unusual avatar. Ever since its trailer was released, fans expressed their excitement for the film on social media.

Before Puspa's release, Tollywood stars sent their best wishes to Allu and his team. South stars like Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, took to their social media handles to wish 'good luck' to Allu Arujun for his film.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@ALLUARJUNONLINE