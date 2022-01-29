Allu Arjun Receives 'sweetest Welcome' By Daughter Arha After 16 Days On The Road; See Pic

Pushpa star Allu Arjun never fails to impress fans with his 'doting father' avatar, and gives a sneak-peek into many adorable moments alongside his children, son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha. However, this time around, the actor himself was in for a sweet surprise after he returned home from abroad as Arha did preparations to make his welcome memorable.

The little one decorated the floor with flowers stating 'welcome nana', a gesture that surely melted Allu Arjun's heart. He called it the 'sweetest welcome'.

Allu Arjun receives the 'sweetest welcome' by daughter Allu Arha

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, January 29, the actor shared a picture of the little one as she stood beside the flower petals decorated for his welcome. In the caption, he wrote, "sweetest welcome after 16 days abroad" with a heart emoticon.

Take a look:

Fans reacted to the post with love-filled emoticons, as well as comments like "Wow", "So sweet" among others. The actor's wife Allu Sneha shared a 'work in progress' picture as Arha picked the petals to be decorated.

Earlier this month, Allu Arjun shared a snuggled up picture with Arha as the duo spent quality time together. Along with the selfie, he wrote," My fav pass time #alluarha". His post sent fans gushing over the duo, with many dropping heart emoticons and noting how it's the "cutest" thing they've seen on the internet.

On his daughter's birthday last year, Allu Arjun shared a cute picture of the two twinning in black outfits and wrote," Happy Birthday My Lil Princes. I love sooo muchhh na chinna baby . May this year be filled with lots n lots of Colouring, Drawing & Travelling[sic]."

Happy Birthday My Lil Princes. I love sooo muchhh na chinna baby 💖. May this year be filled with lots n lots of Colouring , Drawing & Travelling 😘 #AlluArha pic.twitter.com/VywsciwA8k — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 21, 2021

More on Allu Arjun's work

The actor was recently seen in Sukumar directorial Pushpa: The Rise, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil among others in pivotal roles. The film became a massive hit and continues its winning streak via OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The second instalment of the film is also in the works, and will likely go on floors this year. He also has the film Icon with Venu Sriram as well as Koratala Siva's revenge thriller in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @ALLUARJUN)