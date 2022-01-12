Allu Arjun Responds To Ravindra Jadeja After Cricketer Recreates His 'Pushpa' Look

Allu Arjun's latest action drama, Pushpa: The Rise, has been ruling over the box office for over three weeks now. Not only this, Arjun's performance in the film has been appreciated by many film critics and celebrities.

Joining on the bandwagon, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently recreated Allu Arjun's famous Pushpa look and his fans are loving it. Allu Arjun's reaction to this surprise by Jadeja, too, has been doing rounds.

Ravindra Jadeja recreates Allu Arjun's Pushpa look

Ravindra Jadeja recently took to his Instagram handle to post an image of himself where he recreated Allu Arjun's famous Pushpa look. In the viral image, Jadeja sports the worn-torn look of Allu Arjun and also has a "beedi" in his mouth to top it off. Putting a statutory warning about the "beedi", he mentioned in the caption, "Smoking and consumption of tobacco is injurious to health. I do not endorse any form of smoking and the beedi used in the image is for graphic purposes only."

The cricketer also uploaded the same picture on his Twitter handle.

Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava

Fireuuuu🔥



P.S- Smoking and consumption of tobacco is injurious to health. I do not endorse any form of smoking and the beedi used in the image is for graphic purposes only. pic.twitter.com/yykAlGLLwb — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 12, 2022

Allu Arjun has THIS reaction

Allu Arjun's response to Jadeja's post is winning hearts. The actor commented, "Thaggede Le", adding five fire emojis to it.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Thaggede Le ! — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 12, 2022

Earlier, Australian cricketer, David Warner also took to his social media handles and asked his fans if he should try the dance moves from the famous South Indian movie Pushpa.

He uploaded a picture of Allu Arjun grooving on the song ‘Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda’ and said, “Should I try one of the dance moves from #pushpa ??” Replying to Warner, Allu Arjun said, “Warner … David Warner … Yevva…Thaggede Le".

More about Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun in the lead role alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film is being considered among the most successful movies of 2021 and its plot revolves around a struggling tale between forest residents, where smugglers export rare sandalwood trees.

The film also features Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and Ajay Ghosh in supporting roles. The film's iconic item number, Oo Antava, performed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu has topped Youtube's Top 100 music Videos' Global list. The song became the talk of the town as soon as the makers of Pushpa announced Samantha's appearance in it.

(Image: @ravindra.jadeja/@alluarjunonline/Instagram)