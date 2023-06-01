Allu Arjun Reveals Name Of His 'first Girlfriend' In Viral Video

Allu Arjun is creating a buzz on the internet owing to a video in which he is speaking about his ex-girlfriend. The actor, who's been married to Sneha Reddy since 2011 and has two kids, revealed that he dated someone before marrying Sneha. In the viral video, the Pushpa star can be seen gracing the finale episode of a singing-based reality show (season 2).

Allu Arjun reveals the name of his first girlfriend

Allu Arjun can be seen enjoying the performance of a participant named Sruthi Nanduri. After the performance, the actor praised her singing and confessed that his name reminded him of his first girlfriend. “I like your name because it is also the name of my first girlfriend," the actor said. Geetha Madhuri couldn't help but tease the actor.

Allu Arjun is married to Sneha Reddy

The couple got married in March 2011 in Hyderabad. The couple have two children - a son Ayaan and a daughter Arha. On the 12th anniversary, the actor shared an adorable post wishing Sneha. Calling her Cutie, he wrote, "Happy Anniversary Cutieee," followed by heart emoticons. Meanwhile, his daughter recently made her acting debut as a child artist in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam.

Allu Arjun's upcoming projects

The actor is busy filming for his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film is expected to release next year around summer and is one of the highly anticipated films of the actor. Helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa: The Rise received immense praise from the audience and critics for the storyline and actors' performances.

A few days ago, the makers announced a schedule wrap of Fahadh's character - SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. On Twitter, they updated the fans with a picture from the sets. He also received immense praise for his acting in the movie.