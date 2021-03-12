Allu Arjun Reviews Naveen Starrer 'Jathi Ratnalu', Lauds Star Cast & Calls It 'hilarious'

Jathi Ratnalu, starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma and Rahul Rama Krishna in lead roles released on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. While the Anudeep KV directorial received rave reviews from the audience, it also grabbed the attention of superstar, Allu Arjun. The Duvvada Jagannadham actor penned a lengthy note and reviewed the comedy-drama. Arjun mentioned that he watched the movie last night and went on to call it 'hilarious'.

He remarked that he's not laughed so much in recent years and also congratulated the entire team. Speaking about Naveen Polishetty's acting chops, Allu Arjun stated that the former 'rocked the show with his stellar performance'. "Rise of a new age stunning performer," wrote Arjun. He then talked about Rahul Rama Krishna's work in the film and continued that the latter was 'brilliant and effortless'.

More so, Priyadarshi, Faria Abdullah, and all the other actors were very complimenting, penned the Arya star. Not only this but Allu Arjun lauded the music team and technicians as well. He expressed gratitude and respect for the producers- Nag Ashwin, Priyanka and Dutt Garu and the production banner, Swapna Cinema. Lastly, he thanked the director of Jathi Ratnalu for 'entertaining' the audience.

Allu Arjun reviews Jathi Ratnalu

As soon as Naveen Polishetty stumbled upon Arjun's review, the former thanked the actor and penned his views. "Thank you so much Allu Arjun Garu. So happy we could make you laugh. Your words mean a lot to me. Go watch it with your family and friends this weekend. It’s madness in theatres right now," wrote Naveen in his note.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have kick-started the shooting of their upcomer, Pushpa. The producers announced that Pushpa will release on August 13, 2021. The multilingual action-thriller is written and directed by Sukumar and will be released in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Apart from Allu and Rashmika, Dhananjay and Sunil will be seen playing pivotal roles. It is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Arjun's first look posters garnered massive attention from fans.

