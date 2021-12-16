Allu Arjun Says He Is Influenced By These South Indian Movie Legends In Terms Of Dance

Ahead of the release of his much-awaited film, Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun, along with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, and producer Manish Shah attended a press briefing in Mumbai on Thursday. At the event, the team got candid about the making of the movie and the challenges it faced while filming. Allu Arjun made a statement in an all-black outfit, while Rashmika looked gorgeous in a shimmery green outfit.

While engaging in an interactive session with media during the event, Allu Arjun revealed that his dancing style, which was an important factor pivoting his popularity, has been influenced by South Indian superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and his uncle, Chiranjeevi.

Image: Varinder Chawla

On being questioned about his dance reminding fans about Superstar Rajnikanth, Arjun said, "More than comparison, its more of an influence. Being born and brought up in Chennai, I have a lot of subconscious absorption from big superstars like Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, even my own uncle (Chiranjeevi), who dance really well. When you grow up as a child seeing these people, you absorb them really well. And even if it comes across like this to fans, I am absolutely fine with it. One can consider it as my tribute to them."

During the conference, Arjun also talked about the film clashing with Marvel's most-awaited flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor stated, "I think we should be grateful. Hindi cinema welcomed South and vice versa. In the same way, we should be grateful in inviting English movies here. In cinema, I don't think language should be a barrier. I think Spider-Man and Pushpa should get back the audience in the cinemas. We should celebrate cinema."

More about Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa is an action thriller film focusing on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu will be playing the titular lead character Pushpa Raj, a truck driver and a smuggler who trades red sanders smuggling Seshachalam Hills. Fahadh Faasil will be playing the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, who will be the main antagonist of the movie. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens tomorrow.

Image: Varinder Chawla