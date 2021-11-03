Allu Arjun Sends Warm Wishes To Maruthi & Team Ahead Of 'Manchi Rojulochaie' Release

South star Allu Arjun never fails to encourage his friends of the film industry for their new ventures. From visiting his friends on the sets of their films to praising them via social media, he always makes sure to support them. The actor recently sent warm wishes to one of his "oldest friends," director Maruthi, for his upcoming film Manchi Rojulochaie.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Allu Arjun recently wished director Maruthi and the entire team of Manchi Rojulochaie. In his tweet, he mentioned how Maruthi is one of his oldest friends and producer Sreenivasa Kumar a well-wisher. Sharing the film's trailer, he wrote, "Best wishes to one of my oldest friends dear @DirectorMaruthi. All the best to producer & our well-wisher @SKNonline and the entire team of Manchi Rojulochaie. (sic)" Maruthi reacted to the Pushpa star's Tweet and wrote, "Thank you so much bunny babu for ur valuable wishes and constant support Love u. (sic)"

More about Manchi Rojulochaie

The upcoming romance comedy Manchi Rojulochaie has Santosh Shobhan and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles. It marks the duo's first-ever collaboration. The rom-com is scheduled to release on the occasion of Diwali, 4 November 2021.

The film's plot revolves around Santosh and Mehreen's characters' love story. While they try to spend time with each other, things take a funny turn when Pirzada's father, played by Ajay Ghosh, catches them. As he tries to prevent the two from meeting each other, a series of hilarious events follow. The film is set to show how a father tries to protect his daughter. Directed by Maruthi, the film is being bankrolled by Sreenivasa Kumar. The film also cast Sapthagiri, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, Viva Harsha, Ajay Ghosh, Praveen, and Sudarshan in pivotal roles.

Allu Arjun on the work front

On the work front, Allu Arjun is waiting for the release of his pan India film Pushpa. After facing several delays, the film is now set to hit the theatres on 17 December 2021. The film also cast Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Pushpa will mark Rashmika's first pan-India film, ahead of her Hindi debut. As per reports, Pushpa is based on real-life incidents about the red sandalwood smugglers in Andhra Pradesh.

(Image: PTI/@directormaruthi/Twitter)