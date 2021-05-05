Allu Arjun Shares Fan Art Of His Upcoming Film 'Pushpa'; Says, 'loved It'

Allu Arjun is currently in home quarantine after testing positive for COIVD-19. The actor, who is also an avid user of social media is in touch with his fans through his official social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter. He is all set to release his first film of 2021 Pushpa. After the success of Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo in 2020, Pushpa is Allu Arjun's highly anticipated movie. Fans of the actor have expressed their excitement for the movie since its posters and teaser trailer were released. Here's something new from the fans that has caught the ace actor's eye.

Allu Arjun's Instagram story featuring a fanart for Pushpa

All Arjun took to Instagram to share a fan art poster of his upcoming film Pushpa. The illustration poster is made by a Mumbai based concept artist named Shubham Pardhi. The poster features coloured illustrations of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and also the film's title. Allu Arjun shared the fanmade poster on his Instagram with the caption, "Outstanding! Loved it! Thank you!"

The dubbing for Pushpa began in April 2021. It was filmed in Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli parts in Andhra Pradesh and a portion of the film was also filmed in Kerala in March 2021. The movie's story follows the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra. Pushpa is directed and written by Sukumar who previously worked with Allu Arjun for Arya in 2004. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will play the antagonist role, thus making his Telugu debut with this film. Pushpa's release date is set for August 13, 2021, just two days before Independence Day. It is scheduled to release in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

A look at Allu Arjun's Instagram posts

Allu Arjun's Instagram posts are mainly about his work and his family. He often posts pictures with his children and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy. He recently shared a post celebrating five years of his film Sarrainodu. A few weeks ago, Allu Arjun and his family and friends were on a vacation where they also celebrated his son Ayaan's birthday. He had also posted his message of appreciation for the Naveen Polishetty starter film Jaathi Rathnalu.

(Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram)

