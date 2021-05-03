Allu Arjun Shares His Health Update After COVID-19 Diagnosis, Says 'recovering Well'

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and took to his official Instagram handle to let his fans know about the same. As soon as the news of him getting infected went viral, fans started trending the hashtag, #getwellsoonalluarjun on Twitter. The Race Gurram actor has now taken to Instagram once again and shared his health update with his fans and followers and here is everything you need to know about it.

Allu Arjun's health update

Vedam star Allu Arjun is currently in quarantine, after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days ago. The actor took to Instagram earlier today and shared an update about his health with all his fans and followers, who were praying for his recovery. He stated that he has very mild symptoms and there is nothing to worry about. Allu Arjun also added that he is still in quarantine and also thanked his fans for all the love and best wishes. He captioned the post with a black heart emoji.

Fan reactions on Allu Arjun's latest post

Varudu actor Allu Arjun has a following of 11.5 million people on the social networking site and his latest post garnered close to 170k likes within a few minutes of sharing it. Ardent fans of the star heaved a sigh of relief after knowing that he is recovering well. While one of his followers wrote, "Annaya our love never ends â¤ï¸", another one stated, " I KNOW YOU WILL BE BACK TO FORM ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ SENDING LOVE, MORE POWER, AND STRENGTH TO @alluarjunonline garuâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸."

On the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo alongside Pooja Hegde. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-thriller film titled Pushpa in the month of August this year. Helmed by director Sukumar, the plot of the film is based on true events. The movie reportedly revolves around the red sanders' heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. Along with Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Allu Arjun took to his IG handle to announce the release date of Pushpa and stated that it would hit screens on August 13, 2021.

Image Credits: Allu Arjun's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.