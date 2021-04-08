Allu Arjun Shares His Views On The Social Media Battles Between Mahesh Babu's And His Fans

Allu Arjun is celebrating his 38th birthday on Thursday, April 8, 2021, and social media is filled with love and best wishes for the actor. Following the occasion, one of his past interviews, where he shares his views on the social media battles that go on between his and Mahesh Babu’s fans, has also made it to Twitter. Read along and have a look at the video to know what the actor had to say.

Allu Arjun shares his views on the battles between his & Mahesh Babu fans

Bollywood Hungama has shared a series of snippets from an earlier interview with the much-loved Tollywood actor. Among other things, he was asked how he feels seeing all the online battles that go on between his and Mahesh Babu’s fan clubs. The actor shared that any battle is acceptable till the time it doesn’t involve explicit language and, he further corrected himself and said that battles are in fact not right altogether and there should be respect between the fanbases.

He went on to add that as much as fan bases are important for an actor, they should also respect the other actors and fellow fanbases. Allu Arjun then mentioned that since people are on social media, and don’t have a face or accountability, that should not be the reason for them to pointlessly aim at any actor or his fans. The actor also stated that he strictly discourages any vulgar language and while concluding he said, “We love our fans, but we request them to hold up to their dignity".

More about Allu Arjun's birthday

The actor is celebrating his birthday in the island country of Maldives, where he has been vacationing for a while with his wife, kids and extended family. His wife Sneha Reddy, took to her Instagram account and wished the actor with a selfie of the two. She wrote in her caption, “#happybirthday Arjun” followed by a red heart and kiss emoji.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen next in the movie Pushpa, where he plays the titular role of Pushpa Raj. The teaser and first look of the movie were released on his birthday eve on April 7, 2021; take a look at it here.

Promo Image Courtesy: Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu Instagram