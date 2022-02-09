Allu Arjun Shares Video Of Daughter Arha Grooving On Latest 'Kacha Badam' Trend; Watch

The peanut seller, Bhuban Badyakar who has composed the jingle ‘Kacha Badam’ has taken social media by storm and won several hearts. The celebrities have been constantly making reels on the audio that was uploaded on December 1, 2021. The voice has garnered more than 61K likes and 1,034,529 views. Recently, Pushpa: The Rise fame Allu Arjun's daughter was seen grooving on the same jingle.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Allu Arjun dropped a video in which his little daughter Arha is seen doing the hook steps of the famous jingle 'Kacha Badam'. Arha wore a cute tracksuit and her smile is doing wonders. Calling her a little badam, Allu Arjun captioned the post, "My Lil Badham Arha 😘". The post garnered several hearts and kissing emojis from fans and followers.

Allu Arjun shares a very close bond with his daughter. On the latter's birthday last year, Allu Arjun shared a cute picture of the two twinning in black outfits and wrote," Happy Birthday My Lil Princes. I love sooo muchhh na chinna baby. May this year be filled with lots n lots of Colouring, Drawing & Travelling."

From Rahul Vaidya to Rupali Ganguly, celebs dominate 'Kacha Badam' trend

Earlier, Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he is seen grooving on the viral trend, Kacha Badam. The singer was seen rocking the casuals as he wore a black sweatshirt and the same coloured shorts with yellow stripes all over it. The actor captioned the post, "How could I not do this! 🤣 (sic)".

Dominating the 'Kacha Badam' trend, 'Anupama' fame Rupali Ganguly also shared an adorable video where she could be seen doing the hook steps with her nephew on the same trend. She captioned the post, "When I hear a trending Bengali song, the Bengali in me takes over.. having a masti time with my nephew @abhishake_pai 😉 (sic)".

Allu Arjun's Pushpa's second instalment to go on floors this year

The South superstar Allu Arjun was last seen in Sukumar directorial Pushpa: The Rise, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil among others in pivotal roles. The film became a massive hit and continues its winning streak via OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The second instalment of the film is also in the works, and will likely go on floors this year.

