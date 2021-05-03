Allu Arjun Shares Video Of Wife And Children While Isolating After Testing COVID Positive

South Indian actor Allu Arjun recently took to his Instagram story to share a video of his wife, daughter and son. The actor who is currently home isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 was seen recording the video from a distance. In the first video, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy can be seen sitting on the stairs surrounded by grass. She is seen wearing a mask, while their daughter Arha was hopping around and playing with her mother. In the second video, their son Ayaan can be seen sitting on a chair while he is playing. Check it out.

Allu Arjun shares a video of his family while isolating

Earlier, the actor took to his Instagram account to share the news that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In the post, he mentioned that he is home isolating and asked everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. On the other hand, he also asked his fans to stay safe and stay at home. The actor further asked them not to worry as he is doing fine. While sharing the post, he added a praying hand emoji in the caption. After the actor shared the news, his fans went on to trend #GetWellSoonAlluArjun on Twitter. Check it out.

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram account to share a reel video while updating the fans about the actor's well being. The reel video was shot at night and one can see the garden area of the house. Sneha recorded to show that the actor has been isolated and is living in a room which is in the garden area. The actor can be seen walking to and fro in the room. On the other hand, Allu Arjun's daughter can be seen playing in the garden. Check it out.

About Allu Arjun's movies and personal life

Allu Arjun is recently shooting for the upcoming Telugu action thriller film, Pushpa. The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role with Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil play supporting roles. The movie is set to release on August 13, 2021, and will be dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages.

On the personal front, Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy in the year 2011 in Hyderabad. The couple is parents to a son Allu Ayaan who was born on April 3, 2014, and welcomed their second child, a daughter Allu Arha on November 21, 2016. They are often seen sharing pictures of their children on social media.

