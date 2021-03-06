Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy Celebrate 10 Years Of Wedded Bliss; Netizens Shower Love

Actor Allu Arjun is celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Sneha Reddy. The couple has been setting up major relationship goals ever since they got married. The couple tied the knot on March 6, 2011, and they are blessed with a daughter Allu Arha and son Allu Ayan. On the occasion of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's wedding anniversary, netizens pour in congratulatory wishes for the couple.

Netizens shower love on Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's wedding anniversary

Netizens adored the couple while sharing several pictures and edits of the duo. Several users also shared their recent pictures that went viral online. One of the users also tagged Allu Arjun as a 'stylish star' while he called Sneha Reddy, the 'queen'. The duo's fans showered so much love for the couple that the hashtags #AlluArjun and #HappyWeddingAnniversary was trending on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

Stylish Star @alluarjun and Beautiful Queen Allu Sneha garu Celebrating 10 years of togetherness.



We Wish them a Happy Wedding Anniversary 😍❤

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy love story

In a talk show with Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun revealed that he first saw Sneha in a club where she was sober even at 2 AM. According to a report by Odisha TV, Allu and Sneha met for the first time at a friend's wedding. Reportedly, Sneha had not seen the actor's movies but she was not aware that Allu Arjun is an actor by profession. The report suggested that the duo spoke on the phone and eventually fell in love however their parents didn't approve of their wedding. The two then convinced their family and got married. The couple had a grand wedding which was attended by the who's who of the South Indian film industry.

On the work front

Allu Arjun will be seen in the movie Pushpa. Written and helmed by Sukumar, the film is an action-thriller drama that is scheduled to release on August 13, 2021. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Mythri Movie Makers’ Y Ravi Shankar in association with Muttamsetty Media, the flick also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. He will also be seen in AA21, which is helmed by Koratala Siva.

