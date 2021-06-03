Allu Arjun Spends Quality Time With Kids Sky Gazing; Wife Shares Adorable Video

Rudhramadevi actor Allu Arjun's wife has put the fans into a frenzy after sharing an adorable moment between the actor and his kids. The video, upon its posting, has since gone viral among the fans as they could not stop swooning over Arjun's bond with his two kids, Ayaan and Arha. Check out Allu Arjun's overwhelmingly precious moment with his kids.

Allu Arjun spent quality time with kids

The video shared by Allu Arjun's wife is a testimony to the bond the father has with his kids. In the video, the actor can be seen laying on his lawn with his two kids beside him. The trio can be seen spending quality time with each other simply sky-gazing while Allu Arjun's youngest daughter excitedly pointed at the sky. Sneha Reddy uploaded the video with the background music of Amit Trivedi, Nikhil D'Souza, and Neuman Pinto's song Sham.

Netizens' reaction to Allu Arjun's moment with his kids

The comment section under the post was flooded with heart and smiley emojis as fans could not stop admiring Allu Arjun's kids. One fan commented about how cool of a dad the actor was, while another fan commented that the video made their day as they got to witness 'such a lovely moment'. Another superfan elaborated on her admiration towards the actor as she called him 'complete package'.

Pic Credit: Sneha Reddy IG

Allu Arjun's moments with his kids

Allu Arjun's kids are quite famous among his fans as the couple does not shy away from sharing moments with their kids on social media. Recently, Sneha Reddy shared snaps from her daughter's photoshoot where she can be seen skillfully posing for the camera. In another post, Sneha shared a video of her kids playing as Ayaan poked his sister's cheek.

In a throwback video shared by Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun can be seen cradling Arha while the duo marvel at a gadget flying, Recently, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram to share snaps from his trip to the Maldives and shared pictures of his family and kids. Take a look at Allu Arjun's Instagram posts of his kids.

IMAGE- ALLU ARJUN'S INSTAGRAM

