Allu Arjun Spotted With 'KGF' Director Prashanth Neel In Hyderabad To Discuss Their Next?

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun was recently spotted at the Geetha Arts office, Hyderabad as he had a meeting with the KGF director Prashanth Neel to possibly discuss a script. Earlier today, several pictures and videos of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor greeting his fans by waving at them outside Geetha Arts' office surfaced online. Soon after Allu Arjun's photos did the rounds on social media, ardent fans of the Telugu actor were left wondering whether an upcoming Arjun and Neel collaboration is on the cards.

Allu Arjun spotted with Prashanth Neel in Hyderabad

On Monday, i.e. March 9, 2021, Kannada filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who rose to prominence with the Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1, and actor Allu Arjun had a meeting at Hyderabad's Geetha Arts' office to discuss a potential venture. The prolific filmmaker's meeting with the Tollywood star went on to make headlines after pictures and videos of the latter from outside of his father's office went viral across social media platforms. For the unversed, Geetha Arts is a well-known production house, which was established by the Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India actor's father back in 1972.

The 37-year-old was spotted in an all-black outfit as he patiently greeted his fans, who lined up outside his office to have a glimpse of him. Arjun was also snapped thanking fans as they cheered for him with utmost excitement. Later, the three-time Nandi Award-winning actor headed inside the office for a meeting with Neel.

Soon after their pictures surfaced on the internet, many anticipated that the actor-director duo had a discussion over an upcoming film. However, neither of them have officially announced or confirmed the same yet. Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is currently all set for the release of his much-awaited magnum opus, KGF: Chapter 2.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun is currently busy filming his Pan-India film titled Pushpa. Alongside Arjun, the highly-anticipated film will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil in key roles. Pushpa will hit the big screen on August 13, 2021. The dubbed version of the Telugu film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages.