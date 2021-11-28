Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli & Bala Krishna Snapped Together At Akhanda Pre-release Event; See

South star Nandamuri Balakrishna, aka Bala Krishna, is currently gearing up for the release of Akhanda, one of the most awaited Telugu films. Ahead of the film's release, the makers of Akhanda hosted a pre-release event in Hyderabad. The makers left no stoned unturned at making this event spectacular and welcomed some renowned personalities, including SS Rajamouli and Allu Arjun, as chief guests. Both Nandamuri Balakrishna and Allu Arjun entered in style, while Bahubali director SS Rajamouli kept it simple at the event. The three were also snapped together at the event.

A picture of Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, and Bala Krishna from the Akhanda pre-release event is currently surfacing on the internet. In the photo, the three stars can be seen addressing the media at the event. While SS Rajamouli wore a black shirt, Bala Krishna donned an ethnic ensemble, including a white kurta, grey jacket, and saffron Dhoti. Allu Arjun looked dapper in a black-coloured formal attire.

Allu Arjun extends warm wishes to Akhanda's team

Pushpa star Allu Arjun shared several snaps from his visit to Akhanda pre-release event. The actor was seen sharing a laugh with Bala Krishna in one of the photos. Allu Arjun also shared a photo with the entire team of the film and wished them the best. The actor wrote, "All the best to Nandamuri Balakrishna garu, Boyapati Sreenu garu, @ItsMePragya @MusicThaman and the team of #Akhanda for the release on December 2nd. Wishing them a roaring success." Boyapati Srinu is helming the film.

All the best to #NandamuriBalakrishna garu, #BoyapatiSreenu garu, @ItsMePragya @MusicThaman and the team of #Akhanda for the release on December 2nd. Wishing them a roaring success . pic.twitter.com/uvWcE6eEOc — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 27, 2021

SS Rajamouli praises Boyapati Srinu for his work

As per a report by Mirchi9, each individual spoke at the event and praised Bala Krishna for his dedication and work. Ace-filmmaker SS Rajamouli credited director Boyapati Srinu in his speech for extracting the best from Bala Krishna. He also asked the director to share his secret with him. The filmmaker further wished the team the best and also said the success of the film is critical to the entire Telugu industry.

More about Akhanda

Akhanda is touted to be a fantasy action film, written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film stars Bala Krishna as the lead, while Jagapathi Babu, Pragya Jaiswal, and Srikanth will appear in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on December 2, 2021.

Image: Twitter/@manobalav