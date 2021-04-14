Allu Arjun Starrer 'AA21' Pushed Back To April 2022; Film To Be Helmed By Koratala Siva

On April 13, the makers of the movie NTR30 announced that they would be collaborating with actor Allu Arjun for their next project. The project which is tentatively titled AA21 would be directed by Koratala Siva. The movie was expected to release in early 2022, but now the makers have announced that the shooting of the movie will take place in 2022. Read more

Allu Arjun's next movie AA21 pushed back to 2022

The makers of the movie announced on their Twitter handle that the shoot of the movie starring Allu Arjun would take place after April 2022. In their announcement, they mentioned that it was a mutual decision and that the movie was still on the card. The makers wrote "Our production with Icon Staar @alluarjun garu in the direction of @sivakoratala garu is ON THE CARDS and will be taken up after April 2022.. A decision regarding this has been mutually taken with @GA2Official and we will keep you posted about the UPDATES here".

Our production with Icon Staar @alluarjun garu in the direction of @sivakoratala garu is ON THE CARDS and will be taken up after April 2022..



A decision regarding this has been mutually taken with @GA2Official and we will keep you posted about the UPDATES here! — Yuvasudha Arts (@YuvasudhaArts) April 13, 2021

Allu Arjun's latest movie Pushpa's release

Allu Arjun is gearing up for his upcoming movie Pushpa' release. Allu has been promoting his movie on various social media platforms. The movie features actors like Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil play supporting roles.The movie is directed by Sukumar and is all set to release on 13th August 2021. Recently, the teaser of the movie was released on Youtube and has already crossed 42 million views.

A quick look at Allu Arjun's movies

Allu Arjun made his adult acting debut in the year 2003 through the movie Gangotri. The actor then appeared in Sukumar's romantic action movie Arya. His performance in the movie earned him positive feedback from viewers as well critics and also earned him his first Filmfare Best Telugu Actor Award nomination and he also won a Special Jury award at the Nandi Awards ceremony. A few of Allu Arjun's movies include Race Gurram, Sarrainodu, Duvvada Jagannadham, Julayi, S/O Satyamurthi, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Arya 2, Duvvada Jagannadham, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, Desamuduru and Vedam.

Source: Allu Arjun's Instagram