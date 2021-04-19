Allu Arjun Starrer 'Icon' To Kick-off Soon, Confirms Producer Dil Raju

It was announced a while ago that Allu Arjun would be starring in a new film titled Icon. The announcement had created a lot of anticipation among fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the updates of this project. However, no further details have been revealed, which had created the rumours of this project to have likely gotten shelved by the makers. However, these rumours have been strongly confirmed to be false by producer Dil Raju, who has given a small peek into the current progress of this film as well.

Icon producer denies shelving rumours of the film

Dil Raju had recently made an appearance at a press conference for the promotion of Vakeel Saab, which stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead. He assured during the conference that the filming of Icon is about to begin soon, according to Pinkvilla. He added by saying that the script of Icon was finalised even before that of Vakeel Saab, and that the film will be “loved by the audience”. He said that while it has been postponed multiple times for “various reasons”, its shooting would soon be “kickstarted”.

One of the likely reasons behind the postponing of Icon is the fact that Allu Arjun is currently working on his other upcoming film Pushpa, which also stars Fahad Fazil portraying the role of the villain. The film is being touted as an action thriller and will also see other actors such as Sai Pallavi, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Harish Uthaman and others. It has been given the release date of August 13 for the time being. However, in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, the date is subject to change.

Allu Arjun has worked in a list of popular films during the course of his acting career. He had made his debut back in 2003 with the film Gangotri and has strongly established himself as an actor in Telugu films. Some of his other known films include I Am That Change, Sarrainodu, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India and was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which had released last year.

