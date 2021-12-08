Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa' Trailer Becomes Second Most Liked Video In TFI In 24 Hours

The much-awaited trailer from the upcoming film Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead was released on December 7. The film directed by Sukumar is the story of warring groups and power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The trailer promises a stunning visual experience for the viewers. As soon as the trailer was released by the makers, it smashed all records on social media.

The trailer announcement that was trending the entire day on December 7 on Twitter, has now achieved the new feat by becoming the second most liked and third most-viewed trailer of the Telegu Film Industry in 24 hours. The trailer shows the natives of the forests and the greedy men with powers that can bend the system to their will. Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj, who is also a woodcutter, can be seen fighting through all the rivals, however, knows when to have fun amid all the chaos. Fans also get a glimpse of antagonist Fahadh Faasil, who makes his Telugu debut with the film, for a few seconds.

Icon StAAr #AlluArjun's #Pushpa Trailer becomes the 2nd most liked & 3rd most viewed trailers of TFI in 24 hours.



Views - 15.17 M

Likes - 892 K#PushpaTrailer #ThaggedheLe pic.twitter.com/8JbievhUS5 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 7, 2021

Pushpa trailer becomes most viewed video in 24 hours

As the trailer is receiving love and smashing responses from the fans, excited netizens are sharing their happiness on Twitter. Netizens flocked to the micro-blogging site and shared screenshots of the continuous rise in the number of viewers and likes on the trailer on YouTube. One of the users shared Allu Arjun’’s look from the film and wrote, “Pushpa...Pushpa Raj...#ThaggedheLe 30 Million Views and Counting for #PushpaTrailer.”

Another user commented on the film’s trailer breaking all the records. “Pushpa Raj is on a mission to hunt down Youtube records AxeAxe. First Trailer to hit 100K+ Likes in all 5 Languages within 24 hours.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “With So Many Hurdles, Pushpa Makes Top 2 Liked Trailer In Tollywood. Time Ki Vachi Unte... Imagine Anyway Congratulations For Top 2.”

Pushpa Raj is on a mission to hunt down Youtube records 🪓🪓



First Trailer to hit 100K+ Likes in all 5 Languages within 24 hours💥💥#PushpaTrailer 🔥🔥



▶️ https://t.co/d5ScqGdAqB#PushpaTheRise#ThaggedheLe 🤙#PushpaTheRiseOnDec17 pic.twitter.com/zsGRGC5Q77 pic.twitter.com/nvSdTSUZsr — Allu arjun.. (@Bhanupr06185957) December 8, 2021

With So Many Hurdles AA dhf's Makes Top 2 Liked Trailer In Tollywood 🔥🔥



Time Ki Vachi Unte.... Imagine 🔥🔥🤘🤘



Anyway Congratulations For Top 2 🤓#PushpaTrailer | @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/8DXVcBWWBV — పవనిజం ™🔥😎 (@VineethPSPK) December 7, 2021

More about Pushpa

Helmed by Sukumar, the film's second instalment will commence shooting after Allu Arjun finishes another film next year. The plot is based on real-life incidents about red sandalwood smugglers prevalent in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Along with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, the film also stars Sunil, Anasuya, Vennela Kishore, Prakash Raj, Deepak Shetty, and Anish Kuruvilla in supporting roles. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in a dance number from the much-awaited film. Pushpa's release date is December 17.

Image: Instagram/AlluArjunonline/TwitterManobalav