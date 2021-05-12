Allu Arjun Tests Negative For COVID-19 After 15 Days Of Quarantine; Thanks 'well Wishers'

Indian actor Allu Arjun, who predominately works in Telugu cinema, tested negative for COVID-19, two weeks after contracting the virus. Breaking the news to his 11.7 MN followers, the actor shared a note post, which read, "Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers." The actor also spoke on the Telangana government's 10-day lockdown, starting from May 12, as he added, "Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the love". Keeping his post captionless, the actor only added a black-heart emoticon.

Allu Arjun tests negative

Within a couple of minutes, the note post bagged 500K+ double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of his Insta fam flooded the comments section with red-heart and praying hand emoticons. While a fan self-proclaimed that it is "good news", another Instagram user requested the actor to donate his plasma and spread awareness about the same via his social media.

A peek into Allu Arjun's Instagram

The Duvvada Jagannadham actor's Instagram handle featured a post announcing that the actor had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 28. The image shared was a message from the actor telling fans that he had isolated himself due to the disease and also asked everyone else who came in contact with him to get tested. The post also asked fans to get vaccinated whenever they can. On May 3, he shared a health update post and informed them that he was recovering well and there was nothing to worry about his health, as he's fine and safe.

On the professional front, the 38-year-old actor was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, also starring Pooja Hegde. The action-thriller, released in 2020, was a massive hit. The Race Gurram actor is currently gearing up for his next, titled Pushpa. The teaser of the upcoming film was dropped in April 2021. The Sukumar directorial, also starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is scheduled to release on August 13, 2021.

