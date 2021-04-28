Allu Arjun Tests Positive For COVID-19; Isolates Himself At Home

Indian actor, Allu Arjun has recently tested positive for COVID-19. The number of positive cases in the country is constantly on the rise. Amid this, the number of cases in the entertainment industry have also risen as actors and directors have still reportedly continued to shoot for movies and tv shows. As the number of cases in the Telugu film industry are now rising, actor Allu Arjun is the latest to test positive.

The COVID-19 crisis has brought a significant change all over the world, with people being forced to sit at home and not be in physical contact with anyone. Only essential service workers and doctors are still making their way to work in order to keep the system going. However, the entertainment industry has not stopped all productions yet either which is why so many actors have been testing positive.

According to Telugucinema, other big stars in the south stopped their shoots due to the rising cases in the second wave of COVID-19. However, Allu Arjun continued his shoot for Pushpa. Nani and Allu Arjun were reportedly the only major stars who continued shooting for their respective films despite the second wave and rising cases.

Allu Arjun tests COVID positive

Allu Arjun's Instagram handle recently featured a post announcing that the actor had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor also shared the same image on his Twitter handle. The image shared is a message from the actor telling fans that he has isolated himself due to the disease and also asks everyone else who has come in contact with him to get tested. The post even asks fans to get vaccinated whenever they can. The post also asks fans not to worry about Allu Arjun's health, as he's fine and safe.

The actor on Twitter along with the photo tweeted out saying, "Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe". He shared the photo on Instagram with a simple praying hands emoji. Take a look at Allu Arjun's Instagram post below.

Image source - Allu Arjun Instagram