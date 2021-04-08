Allu Arjun Thanks Fans For A 'memorable Event' And Showering Love On The 'Pushpa' Teaser

The makers of Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa launched the teaser of the film during a grand event on April 7, 2021. The event was a huge success. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram account and thanked his fans and the makers for the love that they showered on him at the event. He shared a still from the event and penned a short note in his caption.

Allu Arjun thanks his fans for showering love on Pushpa teaser

In the picture shared by the actor, he was seen on the stage, looking at his audience with all smiles. He wore a full sleeves t-shirt and pants. In his caption, Allu Arjun wrote, “Thank you all soo much for the love. It was a memorable event. Thank you soo much @aryasukku @mythriofficial and many more" (sic). His post received a huge response from fans in the comment section. A few fans also dropped wishes for Allu Arjun's birthday, which is on Thursday, April 8. Take a look below.

Allu Arjun's speech at the Pushpa event

At the event too, Allu thanked his fans for their support and encouragement. Taking over the stage, he said, “My dear fans, my army, thank you for giving me so much love. It is such a joy to be celebrating my birthday in the middle of your love, your encouragement.” He stated that his birthday is special this year. Speaking of the same, he said, “This birthday is special for two reasons- one reason is the Pushpa teaser but the other is the fact that my life took off with Sukumar sir’s Arya. That film got me the title of Stylish Star but today, and for the coming future, I have got a new title of ‘Icon Star.’ So, thank you Sukumar sir for giving me Arya and this title. Whenever we have worked together, it has become memorable. On my birthday, thank you for giving me such a memorable gift (the title of Icon Star given by Sukumar).

Allu Arjun added that his life is dedicated to his fans. He said, “I am glad that you guys loved Pushpa teaser because you and your verdict is important. I would keep working for you. My life is dedicated to you. I thank all my audience in other languages for watching Telugu films. Today, we have become a big market because of you. I hope we keep entertaining you. In 25 years, we want to be the biggest industry and with your blessings, that will be possible. I hope I have your blessing. We have dubbed our films and we have seen the response. Even when I don’t know Hindi, for the Hindi audience I will say, Bohot shukriya (thank you very much).”

