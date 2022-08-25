Allu Arjun To Make Hollywood Debut With Big-shot US Director? Find Out Here

Allu Arjun is one of the most celebrated stars in the Indian film industry. The actor has given many blockbuster films throughout his career and left his fans in awe of his style and acting skills. While the actor is currently looking forward to the much-awaited sequel to his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, he has been reportedly offered a Hollywood superhero film.

Allu Arjun represented the country as grand marshal at the annual India Day parade, which is a well-known event organised by the Indian diaspora in the US, in New York. The actor steered through the crowd and greeted fans along with his wife Sneha Reddy. According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun had a meeting with a "big-shot" director in the US and was offered a Hollywood film.

A source close to the development informed the leading daily that the Race Gurram star has been offered a Hollywood film by a celebrated director-producer. Moreover, the actor was reportedly offered a role in a Superhero franchise.

The source said, "Allu Arjun has been offered a Hollywood film by a big-shot director-producer from the industry. While the actor was in New York for the parade, he happened to do a hush-hush meeting for a Superhero franchise that he was offered."

If the report turns out to be true, Allu Arjun's fans might get to watch him in a Hollywood film. Earlier, Dhanush starred in the Russo Brothers' movie The Gray Man and received a lot of praise. During the promotions of the Netflix film, the director duo talked about the popularity of South films and their action sequences.

On Allu Arjun's work front

Allu Arjun was last seen headlining the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The film, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil, came out to be one of the biggest entertainers of 2021 in the country. Following the film's success, fans have been waiting to watch Allu Arjun reprise his role as Pushparaj in its sequel Pushpa: The Rule. Recently, the makers of the film held a pooja ceremony as they began the film's production. The movie series is helmed by Sukumar.

Image: PTI