Allu Arjun’s Next With Sandeep Reddy Vanga Announced Amid Pushpa 2 Filming

Allu Arjun is in news again and this time for starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next. The film will be backed by Vanga's Bhadrakali Productions and T-series. Bhushan Kumar’s label made the announcement through their official Twitter handle on Friday (March 3) by dropping a few pics.

In the images posted online, Allu is seen wearing a grey T-shirt and a black cap, While Vanga donned a blue kurta. Bhushan sported a light pink and black striped T-shirt. Shiv Chanana and Pranay Vanga are also featured in the photo.

The tweet read, “Brace yourselves for this massive collaboration between three powerhouses of India - Producer Bhushan Kumar, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and superstar Allu Arjun. @alluarjun @imvangasandeep #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @VangaPranay @VangaPictures #ShivChanana @NeerajKalyan_24.”

Check out the tweet here:

The film will start production after Vanga wraps up his current project titled Spirit starring Prabhas, which is also being produced by T-Series.

More on Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Allu Arjun

Sandeep Reddy Vanga rose to fame with his 2017 Telugu romance drama film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. In 2019, he remade the movie in Hindi under the name Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Both movies ended up being huge successes.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently filming for Pushpa: The Rule, which is the follow-up to the action drama Pushpa: The Rising from 2021. The film which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Sunil, is anticipated to hit the theatres in 2024.