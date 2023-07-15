Allu Arjun-Trivikram, Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli: Actor-director Duos To Look Out For

Quick links:
From Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas to Rajinikanth-Aishwarya Rajinikanth, take a look at the actor-director duos to look out for.
Ravi Teja and Gopichandh Malineni are reuniting for a new film tentatively titled RT4GM. The announcement of the project has raised anticipation among fans.
Ram Charan and Shankar have teamed up for the first time for one of the most-anticipated films of the RRR star, Game Changer. The film also stars Kiara Advani.
After multiple collaborations, Jr NTR and Koratala Siva have come together yet again for the film Devara. Apart from him, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in the film.
Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's untitled project, SSMB29, will be developed on a huge budget. The film is touted to be among the most expensive movies in Indian Cinema.
Aishwarya Rajinikanth will be seen directing her superstar father Rajinikanth for the first time in Lal Salaam.
Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are collaborating for the fourth time after Simha, Legend and Akhanda. The title of the upcoming film has not been revealed yet.
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas are reuniting for the fourth time. The upcoming film is tentatively titled AA22.