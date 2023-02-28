Allu Arjun Turns Photographer As He Visits Ranthambore National Park With Family

Allu Arjun recently went on a family safari trip, a clip of which is currently circulating on social media. The Pushpa actor is currently working on Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun recently caught a break from the filming of Pushpa 2 and caught a trip to Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park.

In the clip shared on Twitter by a fan, Allu Arjun can be seen sitting next to his son Allu Ayaan in a safari vehicle. In the video, Arjun is clicking pictures of a tiger sitting in the wilderness a few metres from them. Allu Arjun wore a black-and-white shirt for his outing.

Check out Allu Arjun's video below:

Allu Arjun’s work on Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun recently finished filming a schedule for the sequel of his smash-hit Pushpa: The Rise in Vishakhapatnam. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, the cinematographer for the upcoming film, shared behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram and said that it is the “beginning of an adventure.”

Pushpa: The Rule will showcase the conflict between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, as the latter was revealed as the central antagonist at the end of Pushpa: The Rise. Actor Rashmika Mandanna is reprising her role as Srivalli. Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj will also appear in the film in significant roles.

Pushpa was released on December 17, 2021 and subsequently became a sensational success. Directed by Sukumar, the film was originally made in Telugu. It was later dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Pushpa became the first Allu Arjun project to be released in five different languages.