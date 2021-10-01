Allu Arjun Unveils The Statue Of Grandfather Padmashri Allu Ramalingaiah At Allu Studios

South star Allu Arjun recently unveiled the statue of his grandfather Padmashri Allu Ramalingaiah at Allu Studios. The actor integrated the statue along with his brothers Bobby and Sirish in Hyderabad. He recently shared a glimpse of the statue via social media. Allu Arjun and his family came together on October 1 to inaugurate Padmashri Allu Ramalingaiah's statue at Allu Studios. October 1, 2021, marks the late actor's 100th birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun shared a photo from the ceremony. The picture saw the Pushpa actor and Allu Sirish wore matching outfits, a white shirt and black trousers. Allu Bobby donned white Kurta Pyjama for the inaugural ceremony. The brother's trio stood with Allu Ramalingaiah's golden coloured statue. Sharing the photo, Allu Arjun wrote, "Unveiled the statue of my grandfather Padmashri #AlluRamalingaiah garu in Allu Studios on his birth anniversary today along with @Bobbyallu & @AlluSirish. He was our pride and will continue to be a part of our journey at Allu studios[sic]."

Details about Padmashri Allu Ramalingaiah

Allu Ramalingaiah is a celebrated name in the Telugu film industry. The actor is known for his legendary comic roles as he appeared in over 1000 films in his career. Born on October 1, 1922, the legendary actor made his acting debut with Puttillu in 1953. Towards the end of his career, Allu Ramalingaiah worked in Missamma, Mayabazaar, Yamagola and Sankarabharanam. The actor was awarded Padma Shri in 1990. He breathed his on July 31, 2004.

Allu Arjun often remembers his grandfather. On Ramalingaiah's death anniversary, the actor penned a heartfelt note. The actor mentioned how his grandfather has inspired him and his family members to be in the acting career. Sharing a photo, he wrote, "Farmer, legendary actor and a great soul - remembering my grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah garu today on his death anniversary. His passion for movies is what rubbed off the rest of us in the family. His journey continues to be an inspiration to many of us. He will forever remain in our hearts[sic]."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is waiting for the release of his Pan India film Pushpa. The film's release is scheduled for this year's Christmas. Pushpa has Rashmika Mandanna as its leading lady. It also cast Fahadh Faasil as the lead antagonist. Helmed by Sukumar, the film is being bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

(Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram)