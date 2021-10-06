Allu Arjun Visits Cousin Varun Tej & Venkatesh Daggubati On Sets Of 'F3'

South star Allu Arjun often pays visits to his cousin Varun Tej Konidela's film sets. This time, the Race Gurrum actor visited the sets of F3, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada. The actor interacted with the film's cast during their Hyderabad schedule.

Taking to Twitter, the production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations, shared a few photos from Allu Arjun's visit. Allu Arjun wore a black t-shirt and brown pants during his visit. The Pushpa actor can be seen indulging in a conversation with Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Konidella. The tweet read, 'Mr Pushpa Raj aka Icon st₳₳r @alluarjun visited the sets of F3 movie! A hilarious fun sequence featuring all the main cast is being shot in HYD!'

Details about F3: Fun And Frustration

F3 is the sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun And Frustration. The 2019 film received much love from the audience which is why, Venkatesh, Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada reprised their respective lead roles for the upcoming sequel. The film also casts Ali, Vennela Kishore and Sunil in pivotal roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the sequel is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. While F2 focused on marital problems, the upcoming sequel's plot is expected to revolve around the character's financial problems.

Allu Arjun visits Varun Tej Konidela on the sets of Ghani

This is not the first time Allu Arjun visited the sets of his cousin Varun Tej Konidela's film. Earlier this year, the actor visited his cousin on the sets of his film Ghani. Allu Arjun's brother Allu Bobby and brother-in-law Law Sidhu Mudda bankrolled the film. Sharing a photo, Allu Arjun wrote, "On the sets of Ghani. My best wishes to my brother @varunkonidela7. He’s killing it with his new avatar . And my best wishes to director Kiran garu and the entire team. My love & wishes to both the new producers. My elder brother Allu Bobby & my sweetest Brother in Law Sidhu Mudda . Hope both of you kick start ur journey with a knock out punch at the box office."

