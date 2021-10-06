Last Updated:

Allu Arjun Visits Cousin Varun Tej & Venkatesh Daggubati On Sets Of 'F3'

South star Allu Arjun recently visited the sets of 'F3' - starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Allu Arjun

IMAGE: Twitter/@svc_official


South star Allu Arjun often pays visits to his cousin Varun Tej Konidela's film sets. This time, the Race Gurrum actor visited the sets of F3, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada. The actor interacted with the film's cast during their Hyderabad schedule. 

Taking to Twitter, the production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations, shared a few photos from Allu Arjun's visit. Allu Arjun wore a black t-shirt and brown pants during his visit. The Pushpa actor can be seen indulging in a conversation with Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Konidella. The tweet read, 'Mr Pushpa Raj aka Icon st₳₳r @alluarjun  visited the sets of F3 movie! A hilarious fun sequence featuring all the main cast is being shot in HYD!'

Details about F3: Fun And Frustration

F3 is the sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun And Frustration. The 2019 film received much love from the audience which is why, Venkatesh, Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada reprised their respective lead roles for the upcoming sequel. The film also casts Ali, Vennela Kishore and Sunil in pivotal roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the sequel is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. While F2 focused on marital problems, the upcoming sequel's plot is expected to revolve around the character's financial problems.

READ | Allu Arjun extends b'day wishes to his wife Sneha; calls her 'the most special person'

Allu Arjun visits Varun Tej Konidela on the sets of Ghani

This is not the first time Allu Arjun visited the sets of his cousin Varun Tej Konidela's film. Earlier this year, the actor visited his cousin on the sets of his film Ghani. Allu Arjun's brother Allu Bobby and brother-in-law Law Sidhu Mudda bankrolled the film. Sharing a photo, Allu Arjun wrote, "On the sets of Ghani. My best wishes to my brother @varunkonidela7. He’s killing it with his new avatar . And my best wishes to director Kiran garu and the entire team. My love & wishes to both the new producers. My elder brother Allu Bobby & my sweetest Brother in Law Sidhu Mudda . Hope both of you kick start ur journey with a knock out punch at the box office."

READ | Allu Arjun receives a 160-year-old pistol as special gift from a UAE businessman

Image: Twitter/@svc_official

READ | Allu Arjun unveils the statue of grandfather Padmashri Allu Ramalingaiah at Allu studios
READ | 'Republic': Allu Arjun, Ram Charan extend wishes to Sai Dharam Tej; pray for recovery
READ | 'Pushpa': Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil shoot 'gripping' face-off scenes for action thriller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Allu Arjun, Venkatesh, Varun Tej
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com