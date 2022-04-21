Allu Arjun Visits Late Telugu Director Narayan Das Narang's Residence To Pay Tribute

Telugu film producer, distributor, and the President of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Narayan Das Narang's tragic death was a big blow to the industry. The 78-year-old veteran left for a heavenly abode a couple of days back. On hearing the news, Pushpa fame actor Allu Arjun visited his residence to pay his last respect.

Several pictures of the actor visiting the late producer's house have gone viral. In pictures, the pan-India star was seen in an all-black look with black flip-flops. The last rights of the late industry stalwart have already taken place in Hyderabad. The who’s who of the Telugu cinema including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, and Naga Chaitanya paid their last respects in person to the filmmaker.

Apart from Allu Arjun, other Telugu film celebs condoled the demise of Narayan Das Narang on social media. Narayan Das Narang has bankrolled several projects in the South film industry including Love Story, Lakshya, The Ghost, and many more. Along with being a producer, Narayan Das Narang was the Chairman of Global Cinemas, President of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, distributor, exhibitor, and financier as well. His last rites will reportedly take place at 4 pm on Tuesday at Mahasprasthanam.

He started his career as a film financer in the 80s and has financed over 600 films across languages in a career spanning over five decades.As a producer, some of his well-known films include Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Love Story and Lakshya among others. He had several other films in various stages of production, including Sekhar Kammula’s D 46 with Dhanush, Nagarjuna’s The Ghost and Sivakarthikeyan’s film with KV Anudeep.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will soon start shooting for the second installment of his most recent release, Pushpa: The Rise. Similar to the original drama, this project will also be made under the direction of Sukumar. The film named Pushpa: The Rule already has the moviegoers thrilled. Besides this, Allu Arjun has also signed up to play the protagonist in Koratala Siva’s upcoming drama, titled AA21 for now. Not much has been written about the upcoming drama.

