Allu Arjun Walks Out Of Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama?

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has been working on his highly anticipated sci-fi project titled The Immortal Ashwatthama for a long time. The makers were attempting to rope in Allu Arjun to play the main lead in the movie after Vicky Kaushal opted out of it. However, as per recent reports, the Pushpa actor has also walked out of the project.

What's cooking?

As per media reports, Allu Arjun was in a dilemma before signing this Bollywood project with Aditya Dhar. However, he took his time and decided to not proceed with the movie. Reportedly, he has been extremely cautious with his choice of scripts after becoming a pan-India name.

(Allu Arjun has declined the offer of working with Aditya Dhar in The Immortal Ashwatthama | Image: Allu Arjun fan page/Instagram)

If reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun will be seen in an exciting project apart from the sequel to Pushpa. It was said that the makers wanted a larger-than-life hero onboard but the Sarrainodu actor did not want to take any risks and declined the offer.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has been working on this project since 2019 and wanted to turn it into a superhero movie. However, it kept getting delayed and reportedly, the makers even suffered a Rs 30 crore loss in pre-production.

Who's saying what

Buzz is that Aditya Dhar's movie has been shelved after Allu Arjun walked out of it. It is stated that the actor was "in two minds to do a high-on-VFX Bollywood film post-Adipurush fiasco". However, before Allu Arjun, it was rumoured that KGF star Yash and Jr NTR were also approached to play the main lead in the movie.

Meanwhile...

Allu Arjun has been shooting for the second installment of the Pushpa franchise. It was reported that the cast and crew will be shooting some important movie scenes at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad in the coming days. Since the movie is highly anticipated, the makers are making every effort possible tu turn it into a visual spectacle.