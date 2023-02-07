Allu Arjun Waves, Blows Kisses At Sea Of Fans In Visakhapatnam; Video Goes Viral

South star Allu Arjun recently made headlines when a video of the actor greeting a sea of fans in Visakhapatnam went viral on Tuesday (February 7).

Allu Arjun recently saw a massive gathering of his fans at an event he attended. The actor was spotted delivering flying kisses to his followers who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him. The Vedam actor was dressed in a comfy black sweatshirt teamed up with matching joggers and a hat on his head.

According to sources, Arjun came to attend a function that was gatecrashed by hordes of his admirers. The actor is currently filming for Pushpa 2 in Vishakhapatnam.

Check out the video here:

More about Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main adversary towards the end of the first chapter of Pushpa, will face off in the second installment. Rashmika Mandanna also appears in the movie; she plays the role of Srivalli.

Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, which began the South's dominance of the North Belt in December 2021. Pushpa 2's filming was repeatedly postponed. The shooting started up again a few days ago and is moving along quickly. Pushpa: The Rule will be released in early 2024 or towards the end of this year.

Reportedly, Allu Arjunnd well-known director Trivikram Srinivas are in negotiations for the actor to play the lead in the latter's upcoming project.

