Allu Arjun, Wife Sneha And Kids Pose For Stunning Family Pic While Holidaying In Tanzania

Pushpa star Allu Arjun is spending quality time with his family in Tanzania, with the latest glimpses from their vacation making rounds on social media. Allu's wife Sneha recently shared an adorable picture from their getaway, where the entire clan is seen posing in matching white outfits amid a scenic jungle backdrop. Fans were quick to shower love on Allu Arjun's family, as they dropped comments about their 'close-knit' bond.

Allu Arjun and his family pose for a stunning family pic on their Tanzanian vacation

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, July 5, Allu Sneha Reddy shared a beautiful picture alongside Allu and their two kids Arha and Ayaan from their visit to the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. While Sneha looked resplendent in a strappy long white dress, her actor husband opted for a white t-shirt and shorts. The kids were also dressed in a matching way. In the caption, she simply dropped a white heart emoticon. Take a look.

Reacting to the post, fans dropped comments like, "cute, beautiful and sweet family," "happy to see you happy," and "adorable," among other things.

Allu and Sneha are doting parents, with the duo's social media posts for their children a testament to the same. Earlier, Allu took to Instagram to pen an appreciation note for his daughter Arha, who's all set to make her debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shakuntalam.

"A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut and I had an altogether different journey with @samantharuthprabhuoffl and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam," Allu wrote at that time.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the second part of Pushpa, which has been confirmed for a release in December 2022. Titled, Pushpa: The Rule, the film will reportedly focus on Allu Arjun and antagonist Fahadh Faasil's face-off.

