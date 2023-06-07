Allu Arjun, Wife Sneha Reddy Hold Hands As They Return From Europe Vacation

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday as the couple returned from their vacation in Europe. They held hands as they exited the airport premises and sported casual outfits. Allu Arjun was swarmed by the fans who sought selfies with him but the Pushpa star managed to find his way through the crowd.

Allu Arjun opted for an all black look, pairing his half-sleeves T-shirt with joggers and sports shoes. He wore sunglasses to complete his look with signature sunglasses. Sneha complemented her actor husband in a well fitted denim and a printed T-shirt. Like Allu Arjun, she too completed her look with a pair of trendy sunglasses. Netiznes noticed how the couple walked hand-in-hand.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 look is out

(Pushpa 2 poster featuring Allu Arjun | Image: Allu Arjun/Instagram)

Allu Arjun unveiled the viral look in Pushpa 2 earlier this year. There is immense buzz surrounding the Telugu language sequel as fans wait with bated breath for an update on the release date of the film. The movie also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, who will be reprising their roles alongside Allu Arjun.

In a long teaser, released on Allu Arjun's birthday, took viewers through the contours of the riveting Pushpa Raj Saga. With police hot on the heels of the stylish red Sanders smuggler, his supporters going berserk on streets, and media frenzy over his whereabouts, the announcement video had raised expectations from the long-awaited sequel to the biggest hit of 2021. Allu Arjun also did his signature "jhukega nahi" pose in the film.

Sukumar is directing the film. It is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. After the success of the first film, Pushpa 2 will be a pan-India release.