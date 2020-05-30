Allu Arjun Wishes Brother Sirish On 33rd Birthday; Says 'You Will Always Be My Fav Baby'

Allu Arjun, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently took to his Instagram handle to wish his brother, actor Allu Sirish on his 33rd birthday, today. Allu Arjun shared a series of unseen BTS pictures to wish the actor. In the first picture, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish can be seen flashing a big smile. In the picture, Allu Arjun can be seen donning a black tuxedo, with zebra-printed collar, while Allu Sirish kept it formal in a golden jacket and a black tee. With the picture shared, Allu Arjun wrote: “Many Many Happy Returns of the day to my dear brother Siri”. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | Allu Arjun Pens Heartfelt Note On His Son Ayaan's Birthday; Says 'I Now Know What Love Is'

Arjun shared an unseen baby picture, featuring himself and Allu Sirish embracing each other. As seen in the picture, Allu Sirish can be seen hugging Arjun from behind, while Arjun is seen smiling the camera happily. With the picture shared, Arjun wrote: “You Will Always be my most Fav baby in the world”. Take a look:

Also Read | Delhi: Medical Director Of COVID-19-dedicated LNJP Hospital Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Also Read | Coronavirus: Pak Reports 78 More Fatalities, Death Toll Reaches 1,395; Total Cases Nears 67,500-mark

Recently, Allu Arjun took to his official Instagram handle to share a birthday picture of his son Ayaan Arjun, who recently turned six. As seen in the picture shared, Ayaan is all smiles, as he is busy cutting the cake, while his parents and little sister can be seen wishing him with a birthday song. Expressing his love for Ayaan with the picture, the actor revealed that he never knew the meaning of ‘love’ until his son came into his life.

I used to think “ what is Love ?? “ all my life . Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but I was not sure if it was love . But after you came into my life I now know what LOVE is . You are the LOVE . I Love you Ayaan . Happy Birthday My Baby â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/EQoLeumivD — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 3, 2020

On the professional

Starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, and Tabu in the leading roles, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo chronicles the story of a billionaire and his car driver, who, due to some reasons, exchange their newly born sons. The action entertainer focuses on the drama which ensues later. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also stars Nivetha Pethuraj in a prominent role.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released on January 12, 2020. Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Pushpa. Starring Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles, Pushpa is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action thriller film written and directed by Sukumar.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Pak Reports 78 More Fatalities, Death Toll Reaches 1,395; Total Cases Nears 67,500-mark

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.