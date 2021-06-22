Allu Arjun Wishes His Mother With A Sweet Picture; Calls Her 'The Sweet Heart Of My Life'

South Indian actor Allu Arjun recently shared an adorable picture on his social media, wishing his mother a happy birthday. In the photograph shared, his mother, Nirmala Allu, was seen cutting the cake with her family as they celebrated the special day with a small ceremony. He has also called her the ‘sweetheart of his life’ in the caption for the post, alongside a sweet birthday message. Allu Arjun’s fans have flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and compliments as they love frequent updates from the actor.

Allu Arjun’ special post for mum

South star Allu Arjun recently updated his fans on what he has been up to lately, and the picture is being loved by his followers. In the picture shared, his mother, Nirmala Allu was seen cutting a birthday cake that has ‘Happy Birthday Mom’ written on it. She was seen looking at the cake with a bright smile across her face while her family surrounded her, wishing her on the occasion. She was also seen taking out a piece of cake to feed the people around her.

Nirmala Allu was donning a khaki brown coloured saree which was studded with a brownish-orange floral design. The border of the traditional saree was kept thick, matching the colour of the blouse. She was also seen wearing a matching red bindi with light and simple makeup.

In the caption for the post, Allu Arjun wished his mother a happy birthday in a simple and sweet manner. He also called her the sweetheart of his life and added a red heart emoticon for some added effect. Have a look at the post on Allu Arjun’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have wished his mother a happy birthday with heartfelt messages. Some of the fans have complimented the photographs while a few others have used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at a few comments here.

