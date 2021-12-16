Allu Arjun Wishes To Work As Gracefully As THIS Bollywood Actor When He Gets Old

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are currently gearing up for the release of their most-awaited film, Pushpa: The Rise. Ahead of the film's release on Friday, the actors along with the film's music composer Devi Sri Prasad, and producer Manish Shah attended a press conference in Mumbai on December 16. Arjun made a statement in an all-black outfit, while Rashmika looked gorgeous in a shimmery green outfit.

While speaking to the media, the 38-year-old star talked about his favourite actor in Hindi cinema. He revealed that he is an 'ardent fan' of Amitabh Bachchan and he wishes to 'work as gracefully as Big B does.'

Allu Arjun is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan

At the mega-event, Arjun responded to a question about his favourite Hindi film actor. Speaking about the same, he said, "I am inspired by Amitabh Bachchan. In a long span of my career, so many years, I absolutely adore the megastar of the country, Amitabh Ji. I am an ardent fan of him. Even if I get old, I should continue acting how gracefully he is acting. You should work as gracefully as he does."

Recently, there are speculations about Arjun making his Hindi debut. While briefing media, Arjun opened up, "I love Hindi cinema. I love Hindi music. It will be definitely a great point in my career if I do a Hindi film. It will be a landmark moment in my career. Nothing has excited me. When everything falls in place, we will try to come up with something big."

Whenever he makes his Bollywood debut, Arjun said, he would want the project to be as massive as his past films in Telugu cinema. "We have been in talks that if we can do something, (and) how to do if we want to do something big. Because people who come to me, they say they have come with something solid. Once everything falls into place, I'll try to plan and come up with something big," he told.

More about Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa is an action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu will be playing the titular lead character Pushpa Raj, a truck driver and a smuggler who trades red sanders smuggling Seshachalam Hills. Fahadh Faasil will be playing the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, who will be the main antagonist of the movie. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens tomorrow.

Image: Varinder Chawla