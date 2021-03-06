Allu Arjun Wishes Wife On Their 10th Wedding Anniversary; Calls Her A 'cutie'

Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy have been celebrating their togetherness for 10 years and the actor wished her through social media in the most adorable way. Allu Arjun also shared some cherishing glimpses of the moments they spent together. One of Allu Arjun’s photos also consisted of a memorable glimpse from their wedding day.

Allu Arjun wishes wife Allu Sneha Reddy on their anniversary

Allu Arjun recently took to his Instagram handle and posted these stunning photos on the occasion of their tenth wedding anniversary. In the first photo, Allu Arjun’s wife can be seen standing next to him wearing a white coloured top and skirt while he can be seen in a cool white kurta-pyjama. The couple looked amazing as they posed together with the Taj Mahal in the background. In the second photo, Allu Arjun shared a memorable photo of them from their wedding in which he can be seen tying the mangalsutra around his wife’s neck while she can be seen having a cute smile.

In the caption, he addressed his wife as a cutie and wished her a happy wedding anniversary. He further added how it was a wonderful journey of ten years and stated how there will be many more such years ahead.

The fans took to Allu Arjun’s Instagram post and congratulated the lovely couple on their 10th anniversary and added how much they loved cute together. Some of the fans even added heart-eyed emojis to depict how delighted they were with his photos while many others added tons of heart and fire symbols to illustrate their feelings on how they both looked adorable and hot together. Take a look at some of the cutest fans’ reactions to Allu Arjun’s Instagram post.

Allu Arjun also shared a birthday message for one of his friends and famous director, Sukumar Garu. In the post, he wished him many happy returns of the day and added how they started their journey in movies together and how he admired his journey. He then stated how he wished for many more milestones in his life. The moment his fans saw this post, they were all left awestruck after reading the sweet birthday wish by Allu Arjun. Many of them wished the director a happy birthday while many others added how fabulous the photo was.

