Allu Arjun Worked Out For Close To 3 Hours A Day For The Film "Desamuduru", Did You Know?

Allu Arjun is one of the most versatile actors in the south film industry and is known for his blockbuster films. The actor is often praised for his dedication to his roles. In one instance, the actor supposedly worked out for three hours per day, to get into the right shape for his character. It was during his 2007 film Desamuduru that the actor dedicated a huge portion of his time to gymming and getting in perfect shape for the movie.

Allu Arjun dedicated himself to working out for close to 3 hours a day

The 2007 film was undoubtedly a hit and Allu Arjun was heavily praised for his work in the film. However, the actor gave in several hours of his day to perfect his role and the physique for the film. According to a trivia by IMDB, Allu Arjun struggled for close to 4-5 months to get into shape. The actor would work out for close to three hours in the gym to tone his body for the role he was playing, perfecting his physique under the guidance of equally dedicated trainers. He was eventually praised for his role in the film, which became one of his highest grossers at the time of its release.

To this day, the actor is known to go to various extents to perfect his role for the films he does. His fans have loved him for his dedication to ace his performances in movies while also praising his fitness. The actor often shares stories and posts on social media where he can be spotted working out in intense sessions. The film Desamuduru became a huge success to the point that Allu Arjun had a share of approximately ₹25 crores at that time, according to the portal. On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen next in the Sukumar directed film Pushpa. The film has been highly anticipated by fans who eagerly await its theatrical release. The film will also be released in multiple languages, according to the posters of the film.

