Allu Arjun's 4-yr-old Daughter All Set To Debut In Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Shakuntalam'

Telugu Super Star Allu Arjun shared an incident of a ‘proud moment’ with his fans on Thursday, July 15, through his Instagram account. The actor revealed thrilling news to his followers about his daughter Allu Arha and her debut in a film. The south star, who belongs to the Allu-Konidela clan of the southern film industry, one of the clans who have been dominating the industry for three generations, announced that his daughter, who is just four year old, is all set to make a debut in her first film.

The four-year-old Arha, leading the fourth generation of the Allu clan, will be seen in Samantha Ruth Prabu’s latest project Shakuntalam. Sharing the news on his official account, he expressed it as a ‘proud moment for the Allu family’.

In his post, he wrote, "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, Allu Arha, will be making her debut with the Shakuntalam movie."









Allu Arha'a debut in Samantha Ruth's 'Shakuntalam'

The actor also shared a poster announcing Arha’s film, the poster read, "Great-granddaughter of Padmasri Allu Ramalingaiah Garu, granddaughter of Sri Allu Aravind garu, adorable daughter of Sri Allu Arjun garu and Sneha garu...Welcome on board, Allu Arha as the valiant, little wonder Prince Bharata in Shakuntalam."

It is revealed that in Prabhu’s work-in-progress project Shakuntalam, Allu Arha will play the role of Prince Bharata. The movie is based on the mythological epic Sanskrit play - Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The mythological film is being directed by Gunasekhar and will see Samantha and Dev Mohan in the lead roles.

Allu Arjun has good ties with Samantha Ruth and has worked in several projects under him including-- S/O Satyamurthy and Bunny The Perfect Gentleman and now the actor's daughter will debut in Ruth’s upcoming project.

Allu Arjun in his post also thanked the makers of the daughter’s movie and wrote, "I want to thank Gunasekhar Garu and Neelima Garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut." He added, "I had an altogether different journey with Samantha and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast and Crew of #Shakuntalam."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.