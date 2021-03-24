Allu Arjun's Adorable Daughter Arha Looks Nothing Less Than A Princess In This Post

Allu Arjun's daughter, Arha, recently made an appearance on social media via her mother's Instagram handle. The little diva seems to be just as fashionable and trendy as her father. Actor Allu Arjun has been on top of the fashion game, according to his fans. The actor's daughter seems to be walking in her father's footsteps. Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha, recently shared a couple of photos of daughter Arha, in which the little girl can be seen dressed in a white frock looking like a princess. She can also be seen wearing a white bow in her hair, along with a pair of earrings. Take a look at Allu Arjun's wife's post below.

Fans react to Allu Arjun's daughter's photos

Allu Arjun's little daughter, Arha is already a fan favourite 'star kid' on social media. The recent photos of her uploaded by her mother prompted a number of responses from fans. Many of Allu Arjun's fans commented on the photo talking about how beautiful little Arha looks. Fans also gushed over her cuteness in the comments section calling her a "cutie". Many fans left comments wowing at little Arha's latest look with one fan calling her the "Queen of Allu Arjun", while other fans simply left some heart and kiss emojis with compliments for the little princess. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Allu Arjun's movies, family and more

Indian actor, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for the upcoming Telugu action thriller film, Pushpa. The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role with Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil play supporting roles. The film is slated to release on August 13, 2021, and will release in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Allu Arjun married his wife Sneha Reddy in 2011. The couple were blessed with their first child, a son Allu Ayaan on April 3, 2014. and welcomed their second child, a daughter Allu Arha on November 21, 2016. As mentioned before, Allu Arha has managed to become a fan favourite star kid on social media. The little starlet has even featured in a music video titled Anjali Anjali. Take a look below.

Image source - Allu Arjun Instagram

