Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi Teaser Unveiled Ahead Of Theatrical Release

Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of his highly-anticipated actioner Pushpa: The Rise. The actor's stellar performance in the film has been garnering rave reviews from the audience and it seems like the film’s fever amongst the masses is not going to end anytime soon. Meanwhile, in the backdrop of this success, the release date of yet another Allu Arjun-starrer action drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been unveiled. The release date of the Hindi version of the 2020 Telugu action drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been set for January 26, 2022, on the occasion of Republic Day.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and uploaded a Hindi teaser of the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The short clip begins with Allu Arjun donning a red blazer in a filmy way, then it marks the entry of leading ladies Tabu and Pooja Hedge. It also features a dance number followed by some action-packed sequences. Sharing the release date information, Taran tweeted, "ALLU ARJUN: 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' TEASER UNVEILS... *HINDI* teaser of #AlluArjun's #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo... #AlaVaikunthapurramulooHindi arrives in *cinemas* this #RepublicDay [Wednesday] 26 Jan 2022."

Earlier too, Taran Adarsh unveiled the colourful poster of the film and tweeted, "ALLU ARJUN: 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' ON REPUBLIC DAY IN CINEMAS... #AlluArjun's hugely successful #Telugu film #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo will retain the *same title* for #Hindi version... In *cinemas* this #RepublicDay [Wednesday] 26 Jan 2022... #FirstLook poster.." Fans were also thrilled to watch the first look of the movie poster that depicted Allu Arjun in a black and white floral print shirt and white pants.

More on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo got released in 2020. Bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, the movie features Allu Arjun and Pooja hedge in the lead roles. The movie was a huge hit among the audience since its first day of theatrical release. It won several awards and accolades and even became the fifty-third highest-grossing film of 2020 worldwide.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, other significant actors in the movie include Tabu as Yasoda "Yasu", Jayaram as Ramachandra, Nivetha Pethuraj as Nandini "Nandu", Sushanth as Raj Manohar, Samuthirakani as Appala Naidu, Navdeep as HR Shekhar, Murali Sharma as Valmiki, Sunil as Sitaram, Sachin Khedekar as Ananth Ramakrishna, Harsha Vardhan as Kashiram, Rajendra Prasad as DIG Prajapathi, Tanikella Bharani as Anjaneya Prasad, among others.

